The traditional ‘Athachamayam’ procession will be taken out in Thripunithura today

The Onam season has officially got under way, with the municipality of Thrikkakara, the official seat of the deity of Onathappan, organising the customary procession to announce the advent of the festival.

With this has begun a 13-day event-packed celebration that will draw to a close on September 19. On Saturday, processions from three places merged at Kakkanad junction where an open stage was readied and percussionist Mattannur Sankarankutty Marar officially opened the Onam celebrations. A triple thayambaka led by Mr. Marar along with his sons Sreekanth and Sreeraj, was a major draw on the first day.

The municipality has organised a slew of events to add colour to the celebrations. Minister for Local Self-Governments K.T. Jaleel will inaugurate the valedictory event on September 19.

Thripunithura will see the traditional ‘athachamayam’ procession on Sunday. The procession, reminiscent of the one taken out by the king in the days of yore with all military accoutrements till the integration of Travancore and Kochi in 1949, is organised by the municipality as is customary. The flag for the procession was received by municipal chairperson R. Chandrika Devi from the representative of the royalty at the Hill Palace.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Atham celebration at Tripunithura Government Boys’ School ground on Sunday morning. M. Swaraj, MLA, will preside over the event.