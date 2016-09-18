Technopark Technology Business Incubator (T-TBI), now Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), has been turned around from a mere subsidised facility that kept alive zombie start-ups to a vibrant organisation, C. Jayasankar Prasad, CEO, KSUM, says.

Talking to The Hindu on completing two years at the helm of the KSUM, Dr. Prasad said it was not a smooth sail for the initiative.

“The T-TBI was being run like an ICU, keeping alive a number of start-ups which would not have survived outside its subsidised system, starving potential start-ups of valuable resources,” he said.

Strict and transparent measures were taken to weed out zombie start-ups, screen applicants, review start-ups, and ensure proper mentoring.

Decisions to limit the time a start-up can spend at the TBI, meetings to review performance of the start-ups, questioning unauthorised presence in the TBI, and raising financial issues had been met with stiff resistance.

Startup Village

Appreciating the pioneering work of Startup Village, Dr. Prasad said the KSUM team could efficiently fill the vacuum left behind by the sudden withdrawal of Startup Village from the incubation outreach space.

The KSUM team had been able to implement all start-up policy initiatives with desired results.

Mentors with little operational experience and domain expertise were replaced with a network of CEOs from the Group of Technology Companies running successful product companies, veterans from TiE, and CTOs and CIOs of large multinational companies. Dr. Prasad said that efforts were on to find State-specific funds and create a network of angel investors.

