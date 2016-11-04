An Assam model for taking development to the people

Khetri Gaon panchayat is a lesson on how villagers become participants in growth process

The Khetri Gaon panchayat in Assam’s Kamrup district stands out as a shining example of how ordinary village folks can be coaxed out of their complacency and made to work miracles for themselves.

In 2015-16, it was listed among the best 10 panchayats in the country for an initiative that began in 2013-14. “People and resources were mobilised to build infrastructure and generate employment,” says panchayat president Anu Rongson, who initially looked a little bewildered by the attention from media personnel.

Right thinking

She said it all started from scratch with help from the government and other agencies. But at the core of success was the participation of people despite the absence of institutionalised devolution of power to local government bodies in Assam.

According to her, the streets in Khetri are fully lighted, fully paid for by the villagers, most of whom are agricultural labourers cultivating paddy.

It is also Assam’s first digital village with wi-fi facility. Ms. Rongson is in Kochi to recount her experience as panchayat president before experts attending the three-day BRICS India conference on participatory budgeting.

