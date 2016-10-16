Two youngsters were injured after the two-wheeler they were riding on was hit by a car driven by a police officer at the South Kalamassery overbridge on Saturday around 8.30 p.m.

People who intervened in the incident and took the officer to Kalamassery police station alleged that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The officer was identified as Siddique, Additional Sub Inspector at the same station. He was taken to a government hospital for medical examination following public outrage. He was not on duty since Saturday afternoon.

Reportedly, the car driven by the officer had initially hit a vehicle before colliding with the two-wheeler. The injured youths were taken to a private hospital at Manjummal.

The police said a case would be registered if the ASI was found drunken.