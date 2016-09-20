Award-winning films from previous editions will be screened

Ahead of the latest edition of the SiGNS short film and documentary festival slated to get under way in the city from September 28, the Cochin Film Society is organising a day-long screening of award-winning films from the previous editions of the festival.

Maruvili , a film on poet Attoor Ravi Varma directed by poet Anwar Ali, Kapila directed by Sanju Surendran on the Kooditayttom artiste Kapila; Kamakshi , Gruhapravesham , AFSPA1958, Magic Print, Manipuri documentary Phumshang , Auto Driver, and Meals Ready will be screened at the Children’s Park Theatre on Tuesday from 10 a.m.

Free entry

Entry for the shows is free.

The forthcoming edition, the tenth of the SiGNS festival, is scheduled to take place between September 28 and October 2 at Ernakulam Town Hall. Like last year, the festival is being held in collaboration with the Kochi Biennale Foundation.

The festival will feature 33 short fiction films in the competition section. Also in competition are 25 films in fiction (focus), 23 in documentary and 20 films in the documentary (focus) sections.

Besides, there will be retrospectives, homage films, directors’ pick and films in the ‘best of insight’ categories.