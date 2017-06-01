After CM snub, corpn forms squads to clear waterlogging

more-in

After a day of heavy rain, the civic administration has sprung into action to clear waterlogging in the city.

Accordingly, special squads have been formed, with specific tasks assigned to them. The squads are led by assistant engineers attached to the civic body.

Though the corporation forms squads when the southwest monsoon hits the State, this year’s announcement came a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his displeasure over waterlogging in the city to Mayor Soumini Jain.

In fact, the Chief Minister had to wade through a pool of water formed in the reception area and courtyard of the Heritage Guest House on Tuesday after heavy rain lashed the city in the morning hours. Mr. Vijayan had personally asked the Mayor to deploy a team of officials to clear waterlogging in the city. The public can contact the squads if they come across waterlogging, said a communication issued by P.M. Harris, chairman of the works standing committee of the Kochi Corporation.