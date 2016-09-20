An advocate commission appointed by the National Green Tribunal will visit the solid waste treatment plant facility at Brahmapuram on Wednesday. The one-member commission will reach the city on Tuesday.

The commission was appointed on a petition filed at the south zone bench of the tribunal, praying for the closure of the plant.

Defending the activities taken up at the plant site, including segregation and processing of waste, the local body had sought a visit by the commission, said V.K. Minimol, Chairperson of the Health Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation.

The visit by the commission comes at a time when the local body is going ahead with the proposal to set up a waste-to-energy plant on the Brahmapuram campus.

The existing plant, which was built using the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission funds, had developed technical snags following the sinking of its floor.

Meanwhile, the local body has entrusted the task of running the plant with a private agency as a stop-gap arrangement. The civic administrators are of the view that the existing plant will have to be used till a new plant becomes operational.

