MGU panel to probe irregularities in fixing index marks

The rank lists published by autonomous colleges since they started admitting students on their own will soon come under closer scrutiny by Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU).

The move comes amid doubts expressed by the varsity syndicate on the marked differences in index marks of students who had applied for similar courses in various autonomous colleges. The Hindu had reported on August 29, 2014 (‘Flaws in rank list of autonomous colleges’) differences in index marks of students who had applied for similar programmes in autonomous colleges here.

The syndicate, which discussed the issue in detail recently, has appointed a sub-committee to visit each autonomous college in the coming days. The sub-committee will also probe allegations of irregularities while fixing index marks. Managements will be told to explain how index marks are calculated, and action will be initiated against them if they are found to have violated admission norms.

The syndicate has plans to prepare a handbook that explains index mark calculation rules. No management will be allowed to deviate from the guidelines prescribed. The fresh set of guidelines will cover employment of scribes for visually-challenged students.

Handbook on rules

The handbook will also have details of rules on grace marks granted to students in accordance with the existing provisions of MGU. All autonomous colleges will be told to publish rank lists with the index marks won by each candidate.

The syndicate will also put in place a monitoring system to ensure that autonomous colleges stick to eligibility and admission norms prescribed by the university.