Demonetisation stops lending, business transactions drop by 70 per cent

Nine days after the demonetisation of high-value currency notes, ATMs in the district continued to run dry, in most cases, on Thursday, while banks in the district faced severe shortage of small value currency.

“Only around 30 per cent of the 1,400 ATMs [not counting those operated by cooperative banks] in the district dispensed money on Thursday, as there was acute shortage of currency notes of Rs.50 and Rs.100 denominations. Meanwhile, some recalibrated ATMs dispensed Rs.2,000, which people found useless for want of change,” Bank Employees Federation of India State general secretary S.S. Anil said.

Sources indicated that while nearly 70 per cent of ATMs operated by the SBI and associates functioned intermittently, banks that had outsourced ATM operations failed to load cash. ATMs located on bank branch premises dispensed cash, but standalone ones largely remained cashless.

“While there was talk of the new Rs.500 notes making it to banks, they are yet to reach. Besides, the new Rs.2,000 notes, there were primarily Rs.20 and Rs.10 notes in mostly soiled and crumpled condition,” they said.

All Kerala Bank Employees Federation general secretary C.D. Josson said: “There was a clear drop in the number of people turning up to exchange demonetised notes. Use of stained, torn, and soiled notes was the order of the day,” he added.

Mr. Anil said demonetisation had almost arrested lending, and that business transactions had dropped by nearly 70 per cent over the last week. “The use of indelible ink was also sporadic,” he added.

The non-availability of small change forced people to form ‘informal currency’ in the form of promise notes.

Some small shops outside the city had displayed notices saying they did not take Rs.2,000 for want of change.