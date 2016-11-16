Actor Sshivada, who is busy balancing Tamil and Malayalam, says the roles she picks are as good as any hero’s

Actor Sshivada’s role in her first release of the year, IDI, was rather small. “But what a role that was! My introductory scene was as good as any hero’s. I want to be part of good teams, of successful films.” Her ‘entry’ was indeed the stuff of ‘hero’ dreams - she explodes on to the screen doing a nifty martial arts stunt.

The role, some would say, didn’t require her to do much, performance-wise, as opposed to her role in one of last year’s big hits; Su Su Sudhi Vaatmeekam which got Jayasurya a National Awards Jury Special Mention. To many she was a newcomer, which she isn’t. She made her debut in the 2011 Fazil film Living Together besides appearing in Lal Jose’ segment Puram Kazhchakal in the ensemble Kerala Cafe.

After these Sshivada moved to Tamil, auditioning for Nedunchalai, a film that got her ‘Manga’ rave reviews. A couple of Tamil films later she landed Su Su....

“Films were never part of the plan. I come from a family of engineers where an actor is unheard of. I anchored events in school and college and was a VJ. But beyond that I nursed no cinema dreams,” the engineer says, over phone from Chennai.

When she landed Fazil’s film, she had found placement which she didn’t take up.

All the while she was working in Tamil she was biding her time for the right role in Malayalam. “Ranjit (Sankar) sir told me the Kalyani’s role would be good break for me. Even today, I am ‘Kalyani chechi’ on Facebook and Twitter. His words came true. Initially I was anxious - it was a big director’s film with a big actor (Jayasurya), but they were both very supportive. It was a jolly set, almost like a family.” Jayasurya was her co-star in IDI as well.

Comparisons between her roles in Su Su... and IDI are odious, but she explains that since she is new she doesn’t want to be too choosy. Being picky wouldn’t do in an industry where out of sight literally translates to out of mind or, in this context, films.

Part of her childhood spent in Tamil Nadu ensured familiarity with Tamil and hence she is at home in Kollywood as well. Her kitty, in Tamil, is full - Vallavanaku Vallavan, Adhey Kangal and Kattam being some of the films.

She may not be working with so-called A-listers in Tamil, but “my roles in the films are as important as the hero’s with plenty of scope for performance. I am happy with the roles and the characters have prominence in the film.”

In Malayalam her projects include Lakshyam by Anzar Khan, scripted by Jeethu Joseph, starring Biju Menon and Indrajith among others and Achayans with Prakash Raj, Amala Paul, Jayaram and Unni Mukundan.

She got married to actor, and former college mate, Murali Krishna last year after the release of Su Su... Has marriage impacted work? “Not really. Times are different, the marital status of an actor (woman) doesn’t matter. Of course, there has been the odd-question that if I was still working. I want both, I want to balance life and career. I will not give up one for the other. And Murali is very supportive.”

As if balancing films and acting wasn’t enough, she is pursuing a Masters in Bharatanatyam under Tamil University while simultaneously learning under the Dhananjayans. “I am very fond of it. Dance makes me happy.”