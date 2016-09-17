Actor Shalu Rahim recalls his Kammattipadam experience

When Shalu Rahim watched himself on the big screen for the first time, he got goosebumps. “I was sitting in the front row in Kavitha theatre with Manikandan (who played Balan in Kammattipadam) first day, first show and I could not believe it.

“While shooting for the film, I never imagined mine would be such a long role,” he says. Shalu, who played Dulquer Salmaan’s teenage in Rajeev Ravi’s Kammattipadam, says his debut film is an experience he would cherish.

Brought up in Dubai, where he was working as a resident DJ, Shalu received a message on Facebook asking if he would like to audition for Kammattipadam. “I decided to go for it, but I did not tell my parents then. When I went to give the auditions, Rajeevettan saw me and said I was selected. I didn’t have to give the audition,” he says.

“I remember I had bunked school to watch Annayum Rasoolum. Little did I know that I would be acting in Rajeevettan’s film.”

Shalu’s only experience with acting till then had been a short film, Amma, he had done many years ago. “I was very nervous in my first scene, but gradually, I got the hang of it. Then I didn’t have a problem facing the camera at all,” says the 21-year-old. He recalls the fight scene (outside the cinema hall) in the film. “It was shot over four to five hours. In the hot sun, getting beaten up... it was quite an experience.”

He calls himself a film buff, who watches even Kannada and Telugu films with equal abandon. Shalu is now settled in Kochi as he has a couple of offers on hand. He has recently featured in a Big Bazaar ad with Kismat fame Shane Nigam as well.

“I want to act in films and I see it as serious business,” he says. A badminton player and freestyle dancer, Shalu feels if one is ready to give one’s best, appreciation would follow. He received encouraging response after Kammattipadam and it was like a “dream-come-true.” “I had friends and relatives congratulating me and that is when I felt that cinema could be my thing.”

The actor is preparing to go all the way, doing whatever it is that acting demands. “I did my own dubbing for Kammattipadam and I am working on my look and my attitude. An actor’s job is not done in isolation. It is team work where you work and interact with a large team. I feel one needs to build a positive outlook and a focussed approach in cinema,” he says.

The actor who loves making his own tracks as a DJ says he is still passionate about deejaying.

“It helped me a bit in handling my nervousness. As a DJ, you do crowd controlling and that way, it makes you more confident to face the camera.”