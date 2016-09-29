BJP leader A.N. Radhakrishnan accused the authorities of failing to act on complaints of atrocities committed against members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Listing out a few cases of reported atrocities committed on the members of the SC/ST communities in the State, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the socio-cultural leaders were either blissfully unaware of the events or were maintaining a studied silence.

The party would start helplines at local levels to popularise the pro-people programmes announced by the Narendra Modi government.

Workers camps would be held in all the 140 Assembly constituencies of the State. Camps would be held at the mandalam, district and State levels to activate the party rank and file, he said.