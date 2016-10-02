Project to run under Swachh Bharat Urban

Come Monday and the Perumbavoor Municipality will embark on an ambitious sanitation project christened ‘Suchitwa Perumbavoor’ for which the civic body has drawn up a comprehensive action plan.

The project aims at achieving the target of cleaning up the municipal area by 2019 under Swachh Bharat Urban with the cooperation of all stakeholders ranging from Kudumbasree, flat owners and residents associations, traders, industrialists and educational institutions.

The action plan includes formation of sanitation task force, mobilising support of trading community, awareness campaigns centred on educational institutions and complaint redressal mechanism. The decision to roll out the project was borne out of the realisation that the existing waste treatment system cannot be continued any longer. “Land filling as part of waste management system in the municipality has reached a saturation point. A draft plan had been published in the web for eliciting public suggestions. The project will run alongside the State-wide sanitation campaign being planned by the government from November,” said T.S. Saifudeen, municipal secretary.

Initially, an aerobic compost system would be installed at the vegetable market and municipal bus stand complex followed by eight other major residential and commercial hubs in due course. Bucket compost or bin compost would be provided to 1,000 beneficiaries with less than 10 cents.

The municipality plans to distribute jute bags to every family within its limit as part of reducing the use of plastic. A material recovery facilitation centre for the collection of plastic and e-waste has also been proposed. E-waste collection kiosks will be set up in schools also.

ODF project

The civic body also aims at achieving the status of Open Defecation Free (ODF) targeted under Swachh Bharat Urban. Out of the applications received, 60 beneficiaries had been identified and the initial allocation of Rs. 5,000 had been issued for the construction of toilets.