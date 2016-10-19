Collector asks for preparation of separate reports on water projects in limbo

The district administration is gearing up to meet head on the drinking water shortage in store for the district during the forthcoming summer.

An action plan was formed towards this end at a meeting of various departments convened by District Collector Mohammed Y. Safirulla here on Tuesday.

The constituency-wise problems were discussed at the meet separately. The Collector asked for preparation of separate reports on various drinking water projects remaining in a limbo in each constituency.

Reports for new projects and those remaining disrupted for want of funds were also sought by the Collector. The meeting decided to construct a regulator-cum-bridge on Purappallikkavil, one of the major drinking water sources. Steps would be taken to make available funds for drinking water and agriculture.

Department heads should file reports with the Collector on the need for new motors on standby for drinking water projects in the district.

The Collector would move the report to the government for the release of funds.

Check dam at Choondy

A meeting of people’s representatives and officials would be convened to discuss the possibility of constructing a check dam at Choondy to address the acute drinking water shortage felt at Tripunithura and Udayamperoor. This was in the light of the clamour for a permanent system in place of temporary arrangements. Deputy Collector (disaster management) K.B. Babu was entrusted with this responsibility.

The Collector ordered the Kerala Water Authority to relocate the pipeline for the development of road at Thuthiyoor while the KSTP was asked to complete the road work at the earliest.

Steps should be taken to replace old pipelines, it was decided at the meeting.