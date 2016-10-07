In an unprecedented move, a ground-handling agency at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Thursday initiated disciplinary action against ten of its employees for failing to provide a special coach to Sachin Tendulkar.

Sources said the move came after the airport company sought an explanation from BWFS, the ground-handling agency. “As per the protocol, we were supposed to provide a special coach for transporting Tendulkar, recipient of the Bharat Ratna award, to the terminal from the tarmac. However, the ground-handling agent made a slip-up despite a strict direction,” said a senior CIAL official.

Sachin Tendulkar landed at CIAL from Mumbai by a Jet Airways flight at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Following the delay in providing a special coach, he walked to the arrival hall of the domestic terminal along with other passengers.