Archer Govindan from Wayanad looks on as a visitor aims at the target at the pavilion of Responsible Tourism at the Kerala Travel Mart in Kochi on Wednesday.—Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

None can pass K. Govindan without taking a bow, literally.

For, this sprightly 66-year-old never misses an opportunity to share his skill in archery with anyone who cares to learn. Govindan’s love affair with the weapon goes back a very long time. He is as much at home at the swanky pavilion of Kerala Tourism’s Responsible Tourism at the ongoing Kerala Travel Mart as amidst the lush green nature around his home in Wayanad.

This Kuruma tribesman from Ambalavayal in Wayanad district is busy helping visitors hit the target set inside the pavilion and enlightening them on the rich tradition of archery. With a flowing white beard and clad in a saffron shirt and dhoti, Govindan seemed content with his life.

But before his association with Responsible Tourism ushered in a stable income, he had had a tough time. His skill in making the bow and arrow, which he inherited from his forefathers, was rusting as he got bogged down in the daily rigours of life as a casual labourer.

Things took a turn for the better with the introduction of a village life experience package at Nellarachal, a heritage village in Wayanad, as part of Responsible Tourism. Tourists started streaming in to his house to experience his skill in archery.

Visitors were also awed by the bow and arrows crafted by him and Govindan began getting orders during the tourism season.

“Responsible Tourism has turned my life around and guaranteed me a steady livelihood,” said Govindan, whose memories of archery and the bow and arrow date back to a time when he first accompanied his father for an archery contest in Kozhikode when he was not yet 10.

Now, he makes a variety of bows and arrows ranging from the ones used as toys for children to replicas of those used for competitions. Thus, a skill, which had nearly gone extinct, earns him good money now.

He also runs a camp round the year where people come and experience archery, which further supplements his income. People also approach him for training in archery.