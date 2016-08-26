8 CPI(M) workers accused of INTUC leader’s murder; HC sets aside session court’s order

The Ernakulam Sessions Court’s verdict awarding life imprisonment to eight CPI(M) workers in the case relating to the murder of INTUC leader Balasubramaniam, alias Balu, has been set aside. Justice Kemal Pasha of the Kerala High Court, whose opinion was sought after a Division Bench gave a split verdict on the appeal filed against the session’s court judgment, concurred with the views of one of the judges of the Division Bench, leading to the acquittal of the accused.

Justice Pasha concurred with the opinion of Justice Babu Mathew P. Joseph (since retired), one of the judges in the Division Bench that the conviction and sentence passed by the sessions court, merely based on the testimony of Balu’s driver Baby Paul, were not legally sustainable.

Justice K.T. Sankaran, another judge in the Division Bench, had upheld the verdict of the sessions court. Balu was the district secretary of the INTUC and deputy general secretary of the High Range Plantation Employees Union. The prosecution case was that Balu was hacked to death by the accused who came in a jeep while he was addressing a political meeting at Pattumala near Pambanar in Idukki district, on October 20, 2004. The prosecution had attributed the motive for the murder to trade union rivalry. The trial of the case was shifted from Thodupuzha Sessions Court to Ernakulam Sessions Court on a High Court directive.