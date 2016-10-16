A section of account holders with State Bank of Travancore in the district had a rude surprise on Saturday when they received an SMS alerting that their ATM/debit cards have been blocked owing to security reasons. For new card visit home branch oronlinesbi.com, said the message.

The latest message came close on the heels of another message received by many of them urging to change the ATM pin on account of safety reasons. However, some had chosen to ignore that message and that heightened their anxiety.

With ATM fraud being reported with alarming frequency, recipients of the alerts rushed to the home branches. However, in some branches the bank officials had no clue about such alerts and sought to contact the headquarters. Initially, it seemed limited to a select few branches in the city but then customers with their home branches elsewhere in the State also complained of having received similar message.

Those who found their cards blocked were asked to submit requests for getting them unblocked. They were assured that the cards would be cleared within 2-3 days. “We were asked to apply for new chip-based cards, which the officials said ensured more safety. The sudden blocking of cards posed great difficulties to account holders who are in dire need of money but are not in a position to immediately visit the branches to withdraw money especially with branches to remain closed on Sunday,” said an affected account holder.

A senior bank official in a city branch, where a few customers had complained of ATM block, said that it was a preventive measure for safety reasons. Though he said cards had been blocked in other parts of the State as well, he had no idea about the reasons that led to such a preventive measure. “We have informed the head quarters,” he said.

