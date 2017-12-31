A month after Ockhi, fishers all at sea

more-in

A month after Cyclone Ockhi left a trail of death and devastation along the Kerala coast, the community of fishers is fighting for its future even as a fishermen’s union has claimed here that more than 30 bodies still remain to be identified.

Charles George of Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi said that 34 bodies in mortuaries across the State were yet to be identified. He said that there was not enough coordination on the issue between the governments of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. There were still fishermen to be accounted for, most of whom hailed from Tamil Nadu, he said.

In the midst of these trials, the scale of devastation and threat to the future of fishing operations off the Kerala coast have forced fishermen to come together to make an evaluation of the safety situation.

A meeting of fishermen with marine, space and communication scientists earlier this month thrashed out a plan of action to keep an account of the fishermen and boats venturing out into the sea and returning to the shores after fishing operations.

According to Mr. George, the establishment of a shore-based establishment to record the operations of fishing boats was a proposal unanimously accepted and approved by the fishermen. They also felt that the government must play a greater role in the future in ensuring the safety of fishermen, who generate a substantial quantum of business through their operations.

Nod for breakwater

Meanwhile, administrative sanction has been accorded to building of breakwaters off the coast of Edavanakkad where sea erosion has acquired a serious dimension. According to a communication from the Public Relations Department, the breakwater will be built at a cost of ₹3.77 crore.

The structures will be built at four places and their designs will be in tune with the suggestions of the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai, the press release said.