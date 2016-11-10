Private hospitals decline to accept withdrawn currency notes

Johnson John cut a forlorn figure as his hopes remained dashed.

On the verge of being recruited as a lift technician in Muscat, he had left his home in Kollam for a medical test in Kochi at 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

But the arduous journey proved futile as the centre where the test was to be conducted remained shut following the sudden demonetisation of higher denomination currency notes.

“There is no information now as to when the test will be held. I am worried about losing the opportunity,” said a dejected Johnson who was held up at the Ernakulam KSRTC depot.

Patients and their relatives had a tough time with many private hospitals declining to accept the withdrawn notes.

Foreign tourists at Fort Kochi had a rude jolt on Wednesday morning with boards kept in front of shops and restaurants declaring that Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes were not acceptable.

“They had already converted currency notes into thousands of Indian rupees, and most of them had them in Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 denominations as carrying Rs.100 notes is inconvenient. Meanwhile, homestay operators are making arrangements for them to get the notes changed,” said M.P. Sivadattan, director, Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society.