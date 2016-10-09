Old is gold:Vintage cars on display at Durbar Hall Ground in the city on Saturday.— Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Second edition of Heritage Motor Show

A sparkling elongated sky blue body with a white roof and a spacious interior with wide seats in matching colours. A lustrous grill atop, which sits a flowing bonnet flanked with two silver projectile-like chromium widgets.

If looks are deceptive, then the Chevrolet Bel Air will deceive viewers of its ripe old age of over 60 years.

It was one of the 70-odd vintage cars and 35 bikes and scooters on display at the second edition of the two-day Heritage Motor Show being organised by the Cochin Vintage Club at Durbar Hall Ground. Vehicles are owned by 30-odd members of the club.

The oldest car on show, a 1919-make Fiat, made its entry around noon, as it was carried to the venue on a truck. Though the car, which will turn 100 three years thence and entail immeasurable antique more than vintage value, is still in a drivable condition, it was carried thus for fear that the traffic congestion and condition of city roads would damage it.

For those who find big attraction in small size cars, there were a couple of Fiat 500 convertibles and 1951-make Volkswagen Beetle. Also on display for the vintage car connoisseurs were the Humber, a British car with a rich legacy, a few Austin, Morris Minor, Ford, different models of Benz, Hindustan series starting with Hindustan 14, Hindustan Landmaster, and Ambassador OHV, Pontiac Chieftain 1951, Dodge Kingsway, Singer, MG, and Hillman

Among the bikes, one of the highlights was the majestic Royal Enfield scooter Fantabulous, which had self-start back in the 1960s. Different models of Triumph, BSA, Ariel Motors, Honda, Yamaha, Yezdi, and Rajdoot were also on display. The show provides spectators with a glimpse of rare vintage cars, while educating the young generation on the evolution of automobile industry.

Public poll

The most authentic vintage vehicle and the best vintage vehicle will be selected by a team of eminent judging panel and through a public poll on Sunday.

The organisers are holding a drive for the donation of unused tricycles and bicycles, which will then be donated to children from less privileged families at the next event.

The club also aims at assisting members in the restoration of their vehicles and in sourcing spare parts.