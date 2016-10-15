Cities » Kochi

KOCHI, October 15, 2016
Updated: October 15, 2016 05:38 IST

A day to put brakes on their woes

How are we supposed to engage in safe driving after being forced to work continuously without proper rest?

This was one of the primary concerns shared by Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) drivers at a two-day comprehensive training programme held for them at the Staff Training College (STC), Angamaly, as they bemoaned the overstress caused by staff shortage.

Even as the training focussed on ensuring accident-free operations, the participating drivers drew attention to the need for modifying the schedule as they found it practically impossible to operate services within the running time fixed long back, which has no relevance to the changed circumstances.

The delay is caused by traffic diversions and as a result of it they are forced to overspeed to escape the ire of passengers. Deplorable road conditions and the ever soaring traffic density were the other issues raised by the drivers.

Two drivers each from 30 depots spread across the districts of Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur and Alappuzha under the Angamaly STC participated in the training programme held with the aim of bringing down the accidents caused by KSRTC drivers.

“This is for the first time such a comprehensive training programme was held for the drivers across the State. The entire 5,000-odd drivers in all depots within the limits of Angamaly STC would be covered in the next eight months,” said M.V. Manoj, Principal, Angamaly STC.

The two-day training was held in association with the motor vehicles, police and health departments. It covered five different topics starting with general information on KSRTC.

Sessions were also held on the duties and responsibilities of drivers; importance of defensive driving; road safety lessons; various types of accidents; their causes and statistics related to accidents.

A medical check-up, including eye-testing, was held for drivers by the health department officials.

