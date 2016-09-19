Cities » Kochi

KOCHI, September 19, 2016
Updated: September 19, 2016 05:36 IST

A city where women’s safety is pot luck

Women who use public transport share their experiences

The city continues to be unsafe for women. “It is part of women’s nature to be cautious without showing it,” says Dalia C. Jose, who travels at least twice a month by train from her native place to the city. She takes buses to go to her workplace and also uses other modes of public transport such as autorickshaws and taxis.

“We are always alert. Women travel after dusk with fear. But no one shows it because that’s how they grow up. By the time a girl finishes her schooling, she learns how to keep that element of threat in mind while stepping out of the house,” she said.

Mohana Nair, a software executive, who travels often by train, said the presence of police in trains at night gave her a sense of safety.

“At night, passengers’ entry into the compartments is restricted. Women’s compartments are deserted late in the night. So you feel safe in the general compartment,” she says.

Crowded buses are unsafe, she added. “But more disturbing are the unsafe roads. Even in broad daylight, there have been attempts to molest women,” she said.

Snehamol A.S, a student, said people remain mute spectators when a girl is harassed. “At a bus stop or in a bus, she has no one coming forward to rescue her even if she expresses her anger against a person troubling her,” she said.

