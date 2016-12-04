Youth held for activating SIM cards using fake IDs

more-in

The Ernakulam rural police on Saturday arrested a juvenile on charge of activating SIM cards using fake identity proofs and selling them at exorbitant prices to migrant labourers.

Officials said the youth had procured SIM cards using copies of identity cards belonging to local residents and sold them to migrant workers.

The police also carried out a raid on the shop near the Perumbavoor private bus stand and seized 34 SIM cards procured using the method.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to activating several SIM cards using copies of identity cards and photos given by local customers over the past one year. A probe is on to trace Reqeeb Muhammad, owner of the cell phone shop.

“The perpetrators use two methods to gain the cards - they give false addresses and also prepare fake documents in the name of people who have died, to procure the SIM cards. The verification agents too are under the scanner,’’ said a top official with the Ernakulam rural police.