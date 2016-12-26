Won’t spare those who alienated GCDA property: Chairman

more-in

KOCHI: Those who had a role in alienating the land and property of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) will not be spared, new GCDA Chairman C.N. Mohanan has said.

Speaking after taking charge at the GCDA headquarters at Kadavanthra on Monday, Mr. Mohanan said no stone would be left unturned in reclaiming such property.

Highlighting the concerns of the marginalised sections, he said: “People with small parcels of land get marginalised when their land is acquired. The GCDA will focus on housing such people, so that they are not ousted from the city.

He added that the new council would look into all pending projects, including the proposed ring road, and take them forward with a development-oriented approach.

On the controversial fish farm project at Mundamveli which was commissioned towards the fag end of the previous Chairman’s tenure, Mr. Mohanan said the new council would study each project in detail before taking a decision. Asked whether the project would be shelved or taken forward, he said he needed to study the project before commenting upon it.

“The new governing council will make all efforts to realise the stated objectives of the authority. The GCDA will extend all possible support to the development of Kochi to make it live up to its stature as the most prominent metro city in the State,” Mr. Mohanan said.

Giving shape to comprehensive development plans for the city and the adjoining municipalities in tune with the times was the stated objective of the GCDA at the time of its formation.

“The authority at some point had deviated from its objectives. The new council will ensure that not a rupee or property of the government or the GCDA is alienated. We will regain the goodwill the authority had earned by working towards meeting its objectives,” Mr. Mohanan added.

Earlier, the GCDA staff and CPI(M) activists welcomed Mr. Mohanan, who is also a party State committee member. He was accompanied by his family members.

MLAs K.J. Maxi and John Fernandez, CPI(M) district secretary P. Rajeev, and Kochi Corporation education standing committee chairperson Poornima Narayan were among those who were present.