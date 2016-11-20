Woman found murdered

more-in

A woman was found murdered in her house near Mulavukadu on Sunday.

The police identified the victim as Ubaida alias Umaiba, 50, wife of Ashraf, who lived near the Ponjikkara north boat jetty. The woman was found dead in a pool of blood caked all over her body. The body was lying on a coat inside the bedroom. Preliminary examination revealed a major head injury, apparently due to receiving a heavy blow with some metal object, the police said.

They suspect the involvement of her husband who has been missing since the body was found. “The body was discovered after the woman’s neighbours alerted the police, who broke open the house. Ashraf, who worked with the Cochin Port Trust, was a known drug addict and he used to pick up quarrels with his wife on petty issues. The murder is believed to have taken place between 10 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. on Sunday when there was no one else in the house,” police officials said.

The couple had two sons and a daughter, of which the younger son, Aneesh, had been residing with them. The murder took place when the youth had been at a hospital with his son.

A murder case has been registered and a search is on to trace the missing husband. The body will be handed over to relatives after a post-mortem at the Alappuzha Government Medical College Hospital.