Withdraw liability notice, says Venugopal

N. Venugopal, former chairman of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), on Thursday served a notice on the agency’s Secretary M.C. Joseph, demanding the unconditional withdrawal of the liability notice that had been served on him and to tender a public apology through the media within 15 days.

If the agency failed to comply, the notice warned that criminal and civil actions would be initiated. The Secretary had issued a notice to Mr. Venugopal on January 5, directing him to remit within 15 days Rs.1.51 lakh on account of the loss of articles from the guest house, which the latter had vacated last May.

Mr. Venugopal, in his notice, said that the contents of the notice issued by the Secretary were “highly illegal, defamatory and issued without proper enquiry, investigation or a report from the officer concerned and the custodian of the guest house.”

It was issued without any authority and propriety and obtaining sanction either from the committee or Chairman and was hence highly condemnable and issued to tarnish his image and reputation.

The notice also found fault with the Secretary for briefing the media about the allegation even before the issuance of the liability notice, resulting in the publication of adverse reports.

The notice was issued seven months after the former Chairman vacated the guest house during which period it was used by several persons “unauthorisedly”.