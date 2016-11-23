When the signal was left to do the job ‘scientifically’

more-in

Traffic jams have come back to haunt Vyttila after signal restoration

The clamour for restoring the traffic signal at Vyttila by a section of the public was such that the police had done just that. They rolled back the four-month-old junction reforms, switched on the signal, and quietly retreated from the scene.

Now, the signal is kept in automatic mode, with no manual intervention to readjust it in accordance with the changing traffic volume.

Traffic flow varies from time to time, and the usual practice of officials is to extend the signal duration for routes with more vehicular movement, while reducing it for those with less rush.

Leaving the signal in automatic mode means the signal duration remains the same irrespective of traffic flow.

“Our junction reforms had gone smooth elsewhere and were much appreciated. They were termed draconian and unscientific only in Vyttila. So, we have reintroduced scientific traffic management i.e., switching on the traffic signal. Now, let them enjoy the ‘scientific’ arrangement for a while,” the police said.

The opposition to traffic reforms was such that even a movement took shape against the perceived “unscientific” rules.

Traffic jams, which had largely disappeared since the police replaced the traffic signal at Vyttila with a slew of U-turns, made an instant comeback after the signal was restored on Monday. Going by indications, the police are in no mood to intervene and have left the signal to do its job “scientifically”.

However, the police said the setback at Vyttila would not demoralise them from trying out similar traffic experiments wherever they are warranted. “Traffic is one area where not all stakeholders could be convinced and satisfied all the time,” a police officer said.