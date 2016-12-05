Kochi

Website for Haritha Keralam activities in Ernakulam

Details and descriptions of all programmes being implemented in the Ernakulam district under the Haritha Keralam Mission will be available on the website www.harithaernakulam.in.

Details of activities in all the wards in panchayats, municipalities and the Kochi Corporation can be accessed through the website. All local self-government bodies had used the services of experts from the Information Kerala Mission for uploading information and completing the website, said a press release here. The government has said that all activities under the Mission will be conducted in a transparent manner.

