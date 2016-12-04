Weapons recovered from airport premises

more-in

In an incident triggering a security scare, a packet containing a clutch of weapons including an air pistol was found abandoned on the premises of the Cochin International Airport Limited here on Saturday.

CIAL officials said the plastic packet containing the arms was first spotted by a casual labourer at the parking area near the exit road of the international arrival terminal.

On an alert by CIAL officials, a police team reached the spot and recovered the packet.

“The packet contained an air pistol and its pellets, purportedly used for hunting birds, besides a couple of sharp-edged weapons and some medicine strips’’, said A.C.K. Nair, Airport Director. Preliminary examinations revealed that the medicine belonged to the anti-anxiety category, he said.

On a complaint by CIAL, the police have launched a probe. Besides, the Intelligence Bureau and the Central Industrial Security Force have also launched independent investigations into the recovery.

In view of the incident, CIAL has requested the CISF to strengthen monitoring outside the airport terminals.

Besides, steps are also on to cover the area under its CCTV surveillance network.