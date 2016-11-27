Vrishchikotsavam to begin today

Aanachamayam on display at Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple at Thripunithua on the eve of the nine-day annual Vrishchikotsavam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The flag will go up for Vrishchikotsavam on Monday, but the Sree Poornathrayeesa’s deity will not be carried by a gold-caparisoned elephant this time, a temple custom for more than 150 years.

According to custom, an elephant adorned with a gold caparison carries the deity for five days during the festival.

Though the temple authorities have begun work on a new gold caparison for the elephant, it is not yet ready.

History has it that all the 15 elephants were adorned with gold caparisons for the festival till the erstwhile King Rama Varma, who ruled Kochi between 1895 and 1914, gave away the gold of 14 elephants to build the railway line from Shornur to Kochi. But, the caparison for the elephant carrying the deity had been a regular feature till last year.

The highlight of the nine-day festival is the platform it provides to a number of temple arts. The traditional melam performance will be led by chenda maestro Peruvanam Kuttan Marar. Kathakali, Ottanthullal, classical music performances and other temple arts are featured during the festival.

The chief priest (tantri) Puliyannor Sasi Namboodiripad will hoist the holy flag between 7 p.m. and 7.30 p,m. The most auspicious Thrikketta Purappadu will be held on Thursday while Valiya Vilakku will be held on Sunday. The festival will conclude with an aarattu on December 8 at the temple pond of Chakkamkulangara Siva Temple.

An exhibition of aanachamayam (caparisons and other decorations to be used for the elephants) was held on the temple premises on Sunday.