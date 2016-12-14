Vivan Sundaram hails Students’ Biennale

Visitors exploring works of artists who have participated in the Pepper House Art Residency programme at Mandalay Hall in Mattancherry.

The Students’ Biennale (SB) provided a crucial connection between art practice and education, said artist Vivan Sundaram while inaugurating the second edition of the art outreach initiative at the Biennale Pavilion in Cabral Yard, Fort Kochi, on Tuesday.

“There is an impression that biennales are elitist spaces, but the SB reflects the democratic vision of the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF). It creates a point of connect to the world of high art from the ground up. It fills the vacuum that most art students find themselves in after graduation.”

The SB is the KBF’s flagship art education effort run in collaboration with the Foundation for Indian Contemporary Art (FICA) and the Foundation for Indian Art and Education (FIAE). It is supported by Tata Trusts.

Led by 15 emerging curators, the year-long initiative reached out to 55 art schools throughout India and features the works of 465 art students in an exhibition that runs parallel to KMB 2016 from Tuesday to March 29, 2017.

The exhibition is spread across seven venues in the Mattancherry - Jew Town area: M.K. Trades, Kotachery Brothers and Co., Arjuna Art Gallery, Heritage Arts, Mattancherry Temple property, Mohammed Ali warehouse and Fadi Hall.

“It is opportune that SB has materialised in a time of ideological churning to help bring forth the potential of art students by introducing them to diverse modes of curatorial and art-making research and practice,” said FICA Director Vidya Shivadas, who was part of a mentor panel that selected the curators in November 2015.

Deepika Sorabjee, Senior Programme Manager, Tata Trusts; KBF president Bose Krishnamachari, secretary Riyas Komu, and CEO Manju Sara Rajan were among those who participated in the function.

Residency programmes

Meanwhile, KBF has decided to facilitate the participation of Indian artists in foreign art residency programmes.

Mr. Komu made the announcement while inaugurating the exhibition of works of artists who participated in the KBF residency programmes at Mandalay Hall.

KBF, in association with Pepper House and Kiran Nadar Museum, Goethe Institute, Prohelvetia and Piramal Foundation, has been organising art residency programmes in Kochi during the past two years.

“We have been receiving good response from other countries for our art residency project right from the beginning. Many artists from abroad came down to Kochi and displayed their work.

“As a next step, we will send Indian artists, who will have a short stay in foreign counties and imbibe the culture of the town and display their art work there,” said Mr. Komu.

The KBF initiative aims to create a space for expression and dialogue for artists and provide them a platform to establish and explore new possibilities.

Works of Sabine Schründer, Deepa K, Sunanda Bhat, Anja Kempe, Peter Bialobrzeski, Hans-Christian Schink, Jigesh Kumar, Augustin Rebetez, Santhosh Kalbande, Victor Hazra, Mo Reda, Mohammed Ahmed Ibrahim, and Mohammed Kazem are on display at Mandalay Hall.

The project www.culturalmapping.in/

fortkochi, also went live on Tuesday at the Biennale and can be accessed on the mobile phone, tablet or computer.

It focuses on cultural centres, heritage sites, lifestyles, places of worship, public spaces and public institutions in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry and takes the form of an interactive map developed by Sahapedia in collaboration with the Kochi Biennale Foundation.