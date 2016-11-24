Vietnam to open visa centre in Kochi to draw tourists

more-in

Envoy urges businessmen from Kerala to set up ventures in Vietnam

KOCHI: “Vietnam will conduct a tourism road show and open a visa processing centre in Kerala to attract tourists from the State,” said Ton Sinh Thanh, Vietnamese Ambassador in India. He was speaking at an interactive session on investment and business opportunities in Vietnam organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in association with the Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Thursday.

“Vietnam presently has two visa processing centres in India, which are located in Delhi and Mumbai. Our government is planning to open a few more such centres in India in order to ease the processing of visa, and one of the centres will be opened in Kochi,” a press release quoted the Ambassador as saying.

Urging businessmen from the State to set up ventures in Vietnam, he said his country’s economy was growing at the rate of 6 to 8 per cent. He added that there was great scope for cooperation in the seafood sector. “When it comes to seafood business, Kerala has the biggest relationship with Vietnam. The country’s total seafood import is valued at $3 billion to $4 billion, and that from Kerala is over $1 billion,” he said.

He also expressed hope that KCCI would take initiative to send a business delegation to Vietnam.

Bui Trung Thong, First Secretary and head of the commercial office, Vietnam Embassy; Raja Sethunath, chairman, KCCI, and Antony Thomas, vice-chairman, KCCI, were among those who spoke.