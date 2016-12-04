VS visits protesting HOCL workers

Hand of help: Former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan visiting workers protesting against the closure of HOCL in the city on Saturday.

The strength of the workers will force the Centre to mend its policies that are detrimental to the growth of the public sector, V.S. Achuthanandan, Administrative Reforms Commission Chairman, has said.

Speaking after visiting the workers of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. at Ambalamugal, who have been staging a protest outside the factory for the past 111 days against the Centre’s perceived move to lock down the factory, Mr. Achuthanandan said that the Union government was trying to shut down an institution that was Kerala’s pride. He said resolute workers, who did not want to see the factory being shut, had been working for 16 months without salary.

CITU State secretary Elamaram Kareem said that the intervention of the State government had raised fresh hopes for the factory. Discussions were on to see if it was possible to keep the factory operational with support from the BPCL.