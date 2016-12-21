Uniform Civil Code no threat to pluralism: Katju

more-in

Markandey Katju, former Supreme Court judge, has said that vote bank politics has stalled the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in the country.

In his interaction with students and faculty members of the School of Legal Studies at the Cochin University of Science and Technology as part of a public law lecture series here on Wednesday, Mr. Katju said that a common law did not mean that pluralism would come to an end in the society.

“When the old Hindu laws were abolished, Hinduism was not abolished. Even if you abolish Shariat laws, Islam will not be abolished. Many Muslim women are now opposing the triple talaq,” he said. Asked whether it was proper to forcibly impose a common code, Mr. Katju said he believed some kind of force was required to eradicate backward practices in various religions. “Sometimes, you have to impose. You have to persuade people. But you cannot wait for 1,000 years thinking that they will change,” he said.

Caste system

However, the jurist made it clear that a civilised society must ensure that its minorities lived with dignity and honour. “But nonsense cannot be permitted in the name of minorities’ rights. The practice of caste system by the majority, which is a reality in the country, cannot be approved,” he said. Saying that the society has to move from religion towards science, Mr. Katju pointed out that otherwise the nation would remain backward.

“Science is constantly developing. It’s not final or permanent,” the former Supreme Court judge said.