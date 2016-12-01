UDF to discuss stand-off between Mayor and League

more-in

IUML may demand replacement of Mayor if meeting fails to settle differences

The UDF partners will meet at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office on Friday to discuss the impasse in the corporation council after the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) representatives boycotted proceedings at the council.

The League is likely to demand the replacement of Mayor Soumini Jain with a new face if the meeting fails to iron out differences between the party and the Mayor, a League councillor said.

Ms. Jain said she would attend the meeting and explain her position on the contentious issues.

“I will abide by the decisions of the Congress party at the meeting,” Ms. Jain said.

League representatives P.M. Haris, who is also the chairman of the works standing committee of the corporation, and T.K. Ashraf had boycotted the last three council meetings. They had also kept off the steering committee meetings of the civic body, besides boycotting public functions. Though Kerala Congress (M) representative Johnson Pattathil had earlier associated himself with League members, he attended the council meeting on Wednesday.

A League councillor said the party would have no other option but to adopt a tough stand in the council if the meeting failed to address the issues raised by its representatives. “One-upmanship will no longer be tolerated in the civic administration. The business of the local body should be conducted in a transparent and democratic manner,” he said.

The meeting, to be held at 3.30 p.m. will be attended by DCC president V.J. Poulose, Congress leaders N. Venugopal, Benny Behannan, and K.V. Thomas, MP, IUML leader V.K. Ibrahim Kunju, MLA, and League councillors.