Tussle over revenue sharing reach a dead end

The euphoria over Malayalam films entering the ‘100 crore club’ could already be seeing an unexpected fallout.

The differences over revenue sharing among stakeholders have hit an all-time high days after the industry went gaga over the historic box-office success of Vysakh’s Pulimurugan.

“We are not ready to proceed further with the existing revenue sharing system wherein producers get 60 per cent of the collection in the first week. Several theatre owners have already invested lakhs of rupees on renovation work. There is no going back on our demand that A-class cinemas get 50 per cent of the revenue instead of the existing 40 per cent,” Kerala Film Exhibitor’s Federation president P.V. Basheer Ahamed said.

Meanwhile, producers blamed the federation leadership of trying to monopolise the sector by refusing to screen new movies, especially during festival seasons, to get their demands accepted. “How can they demand a revenue share similar to multiplexes as there are several A-class cinemas that can never match the facilities available at multiplexes,” said Sabu Cherian, former president of Kerala Film Producers Association.

Producers are of the view that exhibitors are already enjoying a better revenue share in view of the fluctuating prospects of movies at the box-office. “There are several films that pick up by the second week of release and later turn into hits. In such cases, exhibitors get 55 per cent of the share from the second week and 60 per cent in the case of movies considered as hold-over ones by exhibitors,” said M. Renjith, general secretary of the trade body.

Mr. Ahamed wondered as to why ‘A’ class exhibitors, who fund movies before their release, should face discrimination in the revenue-sharing pattern. Mr. Cherian said exhibitors who belonged to the federation supported only big budget movies, and that they got their investment back in two days of the release.