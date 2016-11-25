Trial run of solar boat successful

more-in

The trial run of the country’s first solar ferry ‘Aditya’ held here on Friday was a success.

It will be deployed by the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) along the Vaikom-Thavanakadavu route in Alappuzha district by the end of December.

The 75-seater solar boat was constructed by NavAlt, a joint venture of two French companies and a Kochi-based company, at an investment of Rs.2 crore. The vessel, which is 20-metre-long and seven-metre-wide, is made of fibre glass and can cruise at a maximum speed of 7.5 knots.

A major feature is that it cruises with little noise and minimal vibration compared to normal diesel ferries. It is powered by two 20-kW motors.

It can also save up to Rs.1.60 lakh a year towards fuel prices compared to diesel boats and has a life span of 15 years.

On a bright sunny day, it can cruise for over six hours without any external charge, thanks to the 78 solar panels on the rooftop. In addition, it has a 700-kg 50-kW lithium-ion battery to store energy for sailing on cloudy days or during nights.

“There is an option to charge the batteries from the grid as well,” said Sandith Thandassery, founder of NavAlt Solar and Electrical Boats Limited.

SWTD Director Shaji V. Nair said the vessel meets the safety standards of the Indian Register of Shipping and is safe for operating anywhere in the State’s waterbodies.

The trials in the Vaikom-Thavanakadavu section will start next week.