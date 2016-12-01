Treasury, bank operations normal despite cash shortage fears

more-in

People wait in queues at treasuries as early as 7.30 a.m; pension, salary disbursal go without a hitch

KOCHI: Bankers had a comparatively easy day on Thursday, December 1, despite anticipations of currency shortage and rush of people for cash withdrawal on salary day. “There was shortage of currency, but people were not panicky,” said a banker in the city.

He added that most ATMs were disbursing only high-denomination (Rs.2,000 notes), and that was the sole drawback as of now. Despite making a request, lower-denomination currency notes were not supplied to most banks, he said.

The Ernakulam district treasury did not witness any unusual activity despite a larger-than-normal number of people turning up to draw cash. A treasury official said pension demands were met, and that there was no reason for people to worry about availability of currency notes.

However, people turned up earlier than usual, some of them waiting in queues as early as 7.30 a.m. on Thursday, fearing a possible shortage of currency notes.

An official at the Ernakulam Sub Treasury said salaries and pension payouts were as usual, though initially there was a long queue as the treasury opened for business. Treasuries functioned up to 6 p.m. on Thursday in view of the situation.

An official at the North Paravur Sub Treasury said the office received around Rs.1 crore for the day’s business, and that pension payments were not held up. He added that people were paid up to the limit of Rs.24,000 per account.

Treasuries functioned as usual on Thursday, though their operations were affected in the opening hours owing to a connectivity problem. An official said Internet connection was down for a while in the opening hours. However, the problem was quickly sorted out.

The situation was normal in sub-treasuries at Angamaly and Thripunithura and at the seven sub-treasuries under the Muvattupuzha district treasury. Around 350 pensioners received their payments at Piravom, where operations had to be wound up after 5.30 p.m. as there was not enough currency.

The Mattancherry treasury did not receive the quantum of currency it had sought from bank. An official said only Rs.10 lakh was made available as against a demand for around Rs.50 lakh. As a result, pension payments were held up.