Treasuries return to a semblance of normality in Ernakulam

Banks continue deft management of limited cash supply

The district treasury operated smoothly on Friday as it received the requested fund for the day’s transactions while the Ernakulam sub treasury almost exhausted the allotted fund by the end of the day’s operations. Banks in the district continued to be engaged in deft management of limited cash supply to keep their branches and ATMs afloat.

The district treasury at Kakkanad had requested Rs.83 lakh for the day and the State Bank of Travancore (SBT) provided it the money, treasury sources said. Transactions worth Rs.74 lakh were reported on the day including withdrawals subjected to the weekly limit of Rs.24,000. Unlike the previous day, there was no heavy rush and treasury officials said the turnout was normal.

However, sources said the Ernakulam sub treasury adjacent to the Kanayannur taluk, which is one of the busiest in the State, received only Rs.50 lakh from the SBT treasury branch as against the Rs.80 lakh it had requested. The sub treasury covers 240 institutions in Kanayannur taluk including the judiciary, schools, hospitals, taxes and commercial taxes department and veterinary department. But there was no rush.

Deft cash management

With its cash supply from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) limited to Rs.50 crore every alternative day for its 150 branches and over 400 ATMs in Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki districts, the State Bank of India has to follow deft cash management to ensure that the funds lasted enough till the next tranche of money is available.

The bank had adopted a policy of filling its ATMs with only Rs.2,000 notes to ensure that Rs.500 and Rs.100 notes were in adequate supply for withdrawals at branches. The bank officials claimed that 80 per cent of the bank’s ATMs had cash. Despite all such claims, the bank often goes without cash in the dying hours, leading to the fresh supply of cash from the RBI every alternative day.

SBT officials said things were more or less under control in the district with adequate supply of cash at its branches and ATMs. “While ATMs in remote areas go dry fast and are hardly replenished, the 24 ATMs within the city limits are topped up from time to time by a dedicated team as there is a system in place to monitor the falling stock levels,” they said. The officials said they filled ATMs using a mix of Rs.2,000, Rs.500, and Rs.100 notes.

An official of a major private bank claimed that things were gradually returning to normality though not all were convinced as they cited the ‘no cash’ board in front of many bank branches and ATMs.