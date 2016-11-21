Traffic signal restored at Vyttila

more-in

A day after an accident claimed a life near Thycoodam, the police restored the previous signal-based traffic control system at the busy Vyttila Junction because of public protest.

The police had done away with the traffic signal four months ago to ensure uninterrupted vehicular movement between Kundannoor and Vyttila. Traffic in other directions were rearranged through a series of U-turns. Similar signal-free arrangements were introduced at Palarivattom Bypass Junction and Edappally Junction as well.

“We have restored the automatic traffic signal system at Vyttila as per the direction of the City Police Commissioner. The traffic reform was perceived as unscientific by a section of residents. Only resentment received attention while appreciations from various corners went unnoticed,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Arul R.B. Krishna, who conceived the reform.

Traffic woes are back

Traffic blocks, which were largely missing when the junction reform was in place, resurfaced at Vyttila on Monday, especially at the signal immediately after the main junction where buses bound for Vyttila Mobility Hub take the right turn.

Pothujana Samrakshana Samithy Vyttila, which spearheaded the protest against switching off the signal, said this problem could be addressed by implementing a couple of proposals. “Either the entry to the hub could be arranged alongside the exit point opening to the Vyttila-Pettah Road by widening the exit space or the junction could be restructured to facilitate direct entry of buses to the road leading to the hub,” said T.N. Pratapan, general secretary of the Samithy.

P.S. Shine, Vyttila councillor, said the accident drew much attention because of the resentment against the junction reform. He called for better utilisation of the Ponnurunni underpass to facilitate the movement of heavy vehicles from S.A. Road to proceed to Vyttila by circumventing the junction.

Transportation expert Dijo Kappen said the signal-free arrangement was better suited for a busy junction like Vyttila. “Though motorists had to drive a couple of kilometres more, there was no stagnation of traffic at the junction. The short-sightedness of town planners who failed to foresee the proliferation of vehicles brought things to such a level,” he said.

New arrangement

As per the new arrangement, vehicles from Thripunithura and SA Road have to turn left instead of crossing the junction. Similarly, motorists from Palarivattom side are not allowed to take the right turn to SA Road and those from SA Road to the Kundannoor side.