Traffic diversion in Kochi

In view of the scheduled arrival of the President of Tajikistan in Kochi, traffic will be regulated on the National Highway 47 between Aluva Muttom Junction to Kundannur Junction from 3 p.m to 6. p.m on Wednesday. Vehicles proceeding to Erakulam from Aluva will be diverted from Paravur Junction through Muppathadam to the Container Road. Further, no vehicles will be permitted to enter the NH through the service road or bylanes during the period of regulation. Parking of vehicles along the stretch has been completely banned during the day. Heavy vehicles proceeding to the Alappuzha direction will have to take the Container Road while the smaller vehicles will be diverted through the Seaport-Airport Road.

Dec 14, 2016

