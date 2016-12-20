Ticket-less entry to Biennale on Mondays

more-in

Monday blues are over for those intending to visit the Kochi Muziris Biennale as the organisers have decided to waive entry fee to all events and venues on Mondays between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In order to make the works at the Biennale more accessible to a wider group of visitors, there will also be guided tours conducted by specially trained volunteers at Aspinwall House, the primary venue, twice daily at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., said a Biennale media release.

Survey

The tours will survey the artworks on display and explain in English, Malayalam and Hindi, how they tie in to KMB 2016 curator Sudarshan Shetty’s vision for the edition.

“We want to have as many people as possible attend. This is an event for everyone and we want to make sure everyone can afford to see the Biennale. Since KMB 2016 started on a Monday, we have chosen Mondays as the day when people should be allowed in for free,” said KMB co-founder Bose Krishnamachari.

“At the same time, selling tickets is crucial because it helps pay for our daily maintenance costs,” he added.

30,000 visitors

The third edition of the Biennale has already seen more than 30,000 visitors – accounting for both ticketed and non-ticketed entries and attendance at shows, programmes and events across venues – through its first seven days.