Thripunithura reels under water shortage

Many parts of Thripunithura are going without water for the past ten days and the situation is likely to worsen if no steps are taken soon to augment water supply through the Choondi treatment plant.

As of now, the production has dipped to less than one-third the capacity of the plant. Now, the amount of water reaching Thripunithura is between 4 and 5 million litres a day. The municipality was getting nearly 14 mld, according to a Kerala Water Authority official. The estimated requirement of the municipality is around 20 mld.

The Choondi plant was producing about 22 mld, of which Thripunithura was getting around 14 mld, while the rest went to the nearby panchayats and other users.

No steps taken

The municipality is yet to take steps to provide water in tanker lorries to the affected areas. Even the places where water is available, the pressure is low.

The water supply in the municipality area is divided, with the northern half and the southern half of the town getting water on alternate days. Instead of pumping water twice a day, there is only water to pump once a day, according to the official.

O.V. Salim, vice chairman of the municipality, said the lack of water in the river led to the crisis situation.

Temporary bund building on the river is yet to begin.

The Opposition councillors, led by the BJP, staged a sit-in in front of the KWA office on Friday.

According to an official, if arrangements are made to provide water to Thripunithura from the Thammanam pump house, the crisis can be resolved temporarily. Since Thripunithura has got a dedicated water supply plant at Choondi, the valves of the pipeline from Thammanam had been closed. The pipelines still exist.