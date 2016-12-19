Three held for alleged matrimonial fraud

more-in

A three-member gang arrested by the Kochi city police from Noida on charges of matrimonial fraud will be brought here for interrogation on Tuesday.

Officials said the accused, identified as Megha Bharghav of Indore, Prachi Bhargav and Devendra Sharma, were arrested on a complaint filed by a Kochi native, Lenin Jithendar. They were arrested by a team led by Kadavanthra Sub Inspector T. Shaji with assistance from the Noida police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Megha, the first accused, had married Mr. Jithendar through a middleman and received a gift of Rs.15 lakh and gold ornaments weighing 25 sovereigns. After living with him for nearly a month, she allegedly left his family and moved to his sister’s house. When his attempts to persuade her to come back failed, he filed a cheating case with the city police.

According to sources, the gang targets rich but matrimonially disadvantaged men having physical disabilities and makes off with their valuables after a staying with them for a brief period. The trio insists on marrying in accordance with the respective religious customs of the bridegrooms so as to avoid formal registration of marriage agreements.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had cheated at least 11 men, including four from Kerala.

Based on a complaint from Mr. Jithendar, the police traced her mobile to Noida and zeroed in on the accused after a pursuit of nearly a week.