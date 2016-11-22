Three get stuck in lift at medical college

more-in

One of the lifts in the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, got stuck on Monday night with three people getting trapped inside it. They were relatives of patients admitted in the hospital. They took the lift to go down, to get medicines.

The lift got stuck on the second floor of the Gynaec D-ward around 10.30 p.m. A rescue team from Eloor fire station forced open the lift door and saved the persons trapped inside by 11.30 p.m.

Because the fire force personnel could not open the lift manually, the door was cut open using hydraulic cutters. The working of the lift had been affected because of the worn-out springs, according to the rescue team.

Though many people associated with the medical college said this was the fourth such incident in the hospital this year, Superintendent Dr. Anil Kumar said it was for the first time a lift was getting stuck this year at the hospital.

He said the annual maintenance contract had been renewed last month. The maintenance team arrived on Tuesday morning and said it would take a couple of days to repair it, he said.

He said there were other lifts on the floor that were in working condition.

The superintendent said there were not enough lift operators in the medical college. But sources in the hospital alleged that the lift operators at the hospital were skipping their duties though they marked their attendance without fail. “As most of the appointments are based on political recommendations, medical college authorities are finding it difficult to make them work,” the sources said.