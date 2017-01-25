The Hindu Young World quiz on Jan. 28

more-in

KOCHI: The 17th edition of The Hindu Young World quiz — a popular event among schoolchildren — will be held on January 28 (Saturday) at Abad Nucleus Mall at Maradu here.

The event, presented by Camlin Mechanical Pencils, is open to students in two categories — junior (from classes 4 to 6) and senior (from classes 7 to 9).

The competition for the junior category (class 4 to class 6) will be held at 10 a.m., while that for seniors (class 7 to class 9) will begin at 2 p.m. Registration for junior and senior categories will begin at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. respectively.

Each team must consist of two members. From a school, any number of teams can take part by registering online and paying a non-refundable registration fee of ₹200 per team. The team members must be from the same school/branch, and no cross teams are allowed. But for the final six teams, a maximum of only two teams from the same school will be permitted.

Schools could register at http://www.thehindu.com/ywquiz and also offline by either payment through cheque or cash at the office counter at The Hindu, NH Bypass Road, Vyttila, Kochi - 682019. Spot registration can be done at the venue before the start of the event. Call 9847042608 for details.

Prize distribution will be held at 4.30 p.m. on the same day. Apart from prizes for winners and certificates for participants, there will be prizes for members of the audience too for instant answers. Abad Nucleus Mall is the venue partner of the event. BSNL is the regional partner, while Royal Bakers is the snacks partner. Fastrack (Abad Nucleus Mall), Voylla Fashion Jewellery, DC Books, and MAX are the prize sponsors. Planet Boomerang, Linen Trail, and Top Zone are the goodie sponsors.