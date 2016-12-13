The Hindu Young World painting contest in Kochi on Dec.17

more-in

It is that time of the year again for budding artists to showcase their creativity and imagination. The Hindu Young World Painting Competition will be held in Kochi on December 17.

The event will be held at Abad Nucleus Mall, Maradu, which is also the venue partner. The competition will commence at 9 a.m. Registration will start at 8.30 a.m.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held on the same day and at the same venue. Each participant will receive a participation certificate. Apart from the first, second and third prizes, there will be a number of consolation prizes too.

K.R. Bakes is the snacks partner. N Juze, a Golden Valley product from NEST Group, is the beverage partner. Soulfull and Crossword are the goodies partner.

Two categories

The competition is open in two categories — junior (from classes 4 to 6) and senior (from classes 7 to 9). The finalists will be intimated shortly. The participants are directed to carry the letter to the venue. Drawing sheets will be provided, and all other painting materials will have to be brought by the participants. Participants have been directed to avoid use of sketch pens and marker pens. The topics for both junior and senior categories will be announced on the spot. More details about the event may be had over phone - M: 9847042608.