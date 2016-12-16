The Hindu Young World painting competition today

more-in

KOCHI: Budding artists will get an opportunity to unleash their creative skills at The Hindu Young World Painting Competition to be held here on Saturday.

The event will be organised at Symphony Hall at Abad Nucleus Mall, Maradu, which is also the venue partner. The competition will start at 9 a.m. Registrations will begin at 8.30 a.m. Spot registrations will not be entertained. Only finalists intimated by The Hindu will be allowed to participate.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held at the same venue. Each participant will receive a participation certificate. Apart from the first, second, and third prizes, there will be consolation prizes too. K.R. Bakes is the snacks partner. N Juze, a Golden Valley product from NEST Group, is the beverage partner. Soulfull and Crossword are the goodies partners.

Two categories

The competition is open in two categories — junior (from classes 4 to 6) and senior (from classes 7 to 9). Participants are required to show the letter of intimation at the venue. Drawing sheets will be provided, and all other painting materials will have to be brought by participants. Sketch pens and marker pens will not be allowed. The topics for both junior and senior categories will be announced on the spot.