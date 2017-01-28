The Hindu Young World Quiz rekindles passion for knowledge

more-in

KOCHI: Shan Harold and Jeswin Jose of Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School, Chembumukku, and Sreeram Madhavan and Paul Binu of Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Poochatty, emerged winners in the junior and senior categories respectively at the 17th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz held at Abad Nucleus Mall at Maradu here on Saturday.

Kevin Joseph and Athul Biju of Gregorian Public School, Maradu, and Gautam Ajith Menon and Gouri Binu of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala, emerged the first and second runners-up in the junior category. P. Abhishek and Gayatri M. Das of Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara; Vijay Krishnan and Niranjan Warrier of Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad, and S. Anand Krishnan and Anvay D’souza took the remaining three places among the top six finalists.

In the senior category, Paul Philip Mathew and R. Dev Raj of Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor, and A. Krishnajith and S. Atul Krishna of Bhavan’s Newsprint Vidyalaya, Velloor, finished the first and second runners-up, followed by Chethana R. Nair and Bharath Nair of Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara; Abhiram Lokanathan and Abhimanyu Rajeev of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala; and Sahil P. Nair and K. Adithya Krishna from the same school.

V. George Antony, managing director, UAE Exchange India, and Commodore R.R. Ayyar, Commanding Officer, INS Garuda, who were the guests of honour, gave away the prizes to the winners in the junior and senior categories respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Antony emphasised the importance of participation, while Cmdre. Ayyar reminded students that those who worked hard alone emerged successful in their lives.

The event was presented by Camlin Mechanical Pencils, while Abad Nucleus Mall was the venue partner. The national gift sponsors were BSA Lady Bird and Hercules. BSNL was the regional partner and Royal Bakers the snacks partner. The champions in both categories walked away with brand new cycles, bags, and watches from Fastrack (Abad Nucleus Mall), cash prize, trophies, certificates, and gift vouchers from Voylla Fashion Jewellery, DC Books, and MAX. Planet Boomerang, Line Trail, Top Zone, and Abad Food Court were the goodie sponsors. The quiz was hosted by noted quiz master V.V. Ramanan.

The contest witnessed a huge turnout, with 170 teams from schools in central Kerala participating in the preliminary round from which the top six teams were short-listed for the junior category (classes 4 to 6) finals and 171 teams in the preliminary of the senior category.